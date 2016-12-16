ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court says in a scathing report that the government failed to curb Islamic militancy and extremism in the country.

A commission set up by the Supreme Court to investigate an August Taliban attack that killed over 70 people, mostly lawyers in the northwestern city of Peshawar, released its report Friday.

The 86-page report, based on recorded statements from 45 officials, says the Interior Ministry and the counter-terrorism department are responsible for security lapses that enabled the attack. It says they “categorically failed” in their tasks.

It wasn’t immediately clear what impact the report could have or what action could follow.

The report comes as Pakistanis hold memorial ceremonies marking the second anniversary of another Taliban school attack in Peshawar, one which killed 154 people, most of them children.