ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court says in a scathing report that the government failed to curb Islamic militancy and extremism in the country.
A commission set up by the Supreme Court to investigate an August Taliban attack that killed over 70 people, mostly lawyers in the northwestern city of Peshawar, released its report Friday.
The 86-page report, based on recorded statements from 45 officials, says the Interior Ministry and the counter-terrorism department are responsible for security lapses that enabled the attack. It says they “categorically failed” in their tasks.
It wasn’t immediately clear what impact the report could have or what action could follow.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- 2 firefighters hurt, animals evacuated after blaze at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- ‘Very cold days’ ahead for Puget Sound area
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
- In-laws’ demands complicate a cross-cultural marriage | Dear Carolyn
The report comes as Pakistanis hold memorial ceremonies marking the second anniversary of another Taliban school attack in Peshawar, one which killed 154 people, most of them children.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.