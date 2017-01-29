LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a court has acquitted all 155 of his clients who were accused of torching homes in a Christian neighborhood.
Ghulam Murtaza said Sunday that anti-terrorism court judge Chaudhry Azam acquitted his clients due to a lack of eyewitness testimony against them.
An enraged mob torched dozens of houses in the Joseph Colony neighborhood in Lahore in March 2013. Prosecutor Waqar Bhatti said the government will appeal the verdict.
The mob torched the houses following allegations of blasphemy against a Christian man who was accused of insulting Islam’s prophet at a barber shop.
Most Read Stories
- At Sea-Tac, Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
- Judge blocks part of Trump’s immigration order
- Deputies shoot man as they look for suspect in fatal Sammamish car prowl
No one was hurt in the attack as Christian residents had already left their homes in fear. The government quickly rebuilt the homes and compensated the residents.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.