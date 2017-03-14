ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani army says three Islamic militants convicted by military courts have been executed.
The army’s statement Wednesday says the militants were associated with the Pakistani Taliban and a second extremist group named Harkat-ul-Jihad e-Islami. They were convicted of involvement in the killing of soldiers and police officers.
The Pakistani government began trying alleged Islamic militants in military courts and lifted a moratorium on executions following a December 2014 Taliban attack on a school that killed more than 150 people, most of them schoolchildren.
Human rights groups have criticized the fairness of the military courts, but the army says all defendants have a right to appeal.
The two-year mandate for the military courts to try alleged Islamic militants recently expired, and parliament has been debating whether to continue the practice.
