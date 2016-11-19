ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have conducted “unprovoked” cross-border firing in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, triggering an intense exchange of fire, but there was no word on casualties on either side.

A military statement Saturday said Pakistani troops are returning fire and giving a “befitting response.”

However, an Indian army officer blamed Pakistan for initiating the exchange. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief reporters.

The latest shootout comes a day after Pakistan’s navy claimed it had detected and stopped Indian submarines from entering the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian sea. India quickly denied the Pakistani claim.

Pakistan and India often trade fire in Kashmir, which is divided between the two neighbors and claimed by both in its entirety.