ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s air force chief has warned arch-rival India against escalating the dispute over Kashmir into full-scale war.

Marshal Sohail Aman’s warning on Thursday comes as tensions are soaring between Islamabad and New Delhi over the contested Himalayan territory after a day of violent exchanges.

The Pakistani army said Indian fire killed 12 civilians and three soldiers on Wednesday — the deadliest incident in weeks of border clashes.

Aman told reporters in the port city of Karachi that “it is better if India shows restrain.” If New Delhi escalates the crisis, he says Pakistani troops will “know full well how to deal with them.”

Kashmir is split between Indian and Pakistani areas of control and claimed in its entirety by both countries, which have fought two wars over the territory.