ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two Pakistani officials and an Indian spokesman say Pakistan has withdrawn six of its diplomats working at the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi amid increasing tension between the two countries over the disputed Kashmir territory.

The two Pakistani officials said Pakistan has unearthed a “network of Indian spy agencies” working at the Indian embassy in Islamabad. They said authorities have sought Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s approval to expel some Indian diplomats.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

In New Delhi, Vikas Swarup, the Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesman, confirmed that six Pakistani diplomats flew back to Islamabad on Wednesday as after being withdrawn by their government.

Last week, each side expelled one of the other government’s diplomats as well.