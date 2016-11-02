ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two Pakistani officials and an Indian spokesman say Pakistan has withdrawn six of its diplomats working at the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi amid increasing tension between the two countries over the disputed Kashmir territory.
The two Pakistani officials said Pakistan has unearthed a “network of Indian spy agencies” working at the Indian embassy in Islamabad. They said authorities have sought Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s approval to expel some Indian diplomats.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the issue.
In New Delhi, Vikas Swarup, the Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesman, confirmed that six Pakistani diplomats flew back to Islamabad on Wednesday as after being withdrawn by their government.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
Last week, each side expelled one of the other government’s diplomats as well.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.