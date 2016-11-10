ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz says his country would like to work with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the common interest of combatting terrorism.
In an interview with Pakistan’s Geo News channel Thursday, he says that helping negotiate a political settlement in Afghanistan is another area where the two countries could work together.
The U.S. president-elect has publicly criticized Pakistan in the past for battling some Islamic militant groups while tolerating others.
Aziz acknowledged that perception, but said such policies were “in the past.”
Local and al-Qaida linked Islamic militants who have had long used Pakistan’s lawless tribal regions along the Afghan border as safe havens. The Afghan government frequently accuses Islamabad of sheltering the senior leadership of the Taliban.
