ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has called on the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to press India to halt more than two months of violence in Kashmir.
The appeal comes a day after suspected rebels attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir, killing 17 soldiers.
The Foreign Office said Monday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has sent letters to the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France asking them to intervene. Sharif says the violence is a threat to international peace and security.
The disputed Himalayan territory is split between Indian and Pakistani areas of control. Both nuclear-armed states claim Kashmir in its entirety.
The killing of a rebel commander in July sparked a wave of unrest, with near-daily clashes between Indian forces and protesters. More than 80 people have been killed.
