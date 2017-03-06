PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say authorities have temporarily reopened the two main border crossings with Afghanistan after the closure of the border last month following a string of deadly militant attacks.
They say all those with valid travel documents will be allowed to cross on Tuesday and on Wednesday through the Torkham crossing in the northwest or the Chaman in the southwest.
They two are major arteries for trade and commerce between the two neighbors. Other crossings are less in use and will remain closed.
The measure is aimed at easing tensions between the two countries and the backlog of people and vehicles trying to cross over.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Pakistan shut the two main crossings three weeks ago after a wave of suicide bombings that authorities said was linked to Islamic militants from Afghanistan.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.