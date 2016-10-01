ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani cinemas have stopped showing Indian films after India banned Pakistani actors from its movie industry amid soaring tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals over Kashmir.

Nadeem Mandviwala, who owns nearly a dozen cinemas in Karachi and Islamabad, said Saturday that he and other distributors have agreed to stop showing Indian films until relations improve. He says the ban is a private initiative.

The move came after the main association of Indian film producers and exhibitors adopted a resolution Thursday banning Pakistani actors from working on their films.

The latest tensions were sparked by a militant attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers. Both countries claim the Himalayan territory, which is split between Indian and Pakistani-controlled zones.