ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media watchdog has imposed a fine and sought an on-air and written apology from a radical Islamic preacher-turned TV host for accusing five bloggers and human right activists of committing blasphemy in his show in January.
In a statement, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, or PEMRA, said Amir Liaquat was found guilty of making a hate speech against the five activists.
Liaqat works at the country’s BOL television and PEMRA wants him to seek an apology from all the bloggers until March 31 to avoid a ban. The five men briefly went missing in January amid allegations some of them were linked to the sharing of content against Islam and the Pakistan military.
However, Pakistan says it is still investigating the matter with help from Facebook and Twitter.
