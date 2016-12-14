ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a revised version of a locally developed medium-range cruise missile, which can strike targets both on land and sea.

In a statement, it said the Babur Cruise Missile, which has a range of 700 kilometers (420 miles), was launched from an undisclosed location. It said the low-flying, terrain-hugging missile is capable of carrying various types of warheads.

The statement quoted Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat, as congratulating the project’s scientists and engineers on “achieving yet another milestone of great value and significance.”

Pakistan became a nuclear power 1998, developing the capability to match that of neighbor and arch-rival India.