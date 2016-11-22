MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say the death toll from shelling by India of a passenger bus and villages along the dividing line in the disputed region of Kashmir has risen to 11.

Waheed Khan, a local official, says an artillery shell hit the bus in the Neelum Valley on Wednesday, killing nine people.

Police official Waseem Khan says another two died when a mortar shell hit their house in the Nakyal sector of the Pakistani-held part of Kashmir.

Pakistani army says troops are firing back on Indian military positions.

An Indian army spokesman, Col. Nitin Joshi, says India was responding to Pakistan’s violation of a cease-fire.

Tensions in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between the two nuclear-armed neighbors and claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated recently with deadly exchanges.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP’s earlier story is below.

Pakistan says shelling from India has targeted a passenger bus in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing four civilians and wounding seven.

A local official, Waheed Khan, says the civilians were killed when an Indian artillery shell hit the bus in the Neelum Valley on Wednesday.

The Pakistani army says troops are firing back on Indian military positions. There has been no immediate comment from India.

Pakistan and India have been trading fire recently in the Himalayan region, which is divided between the two nuclear-armed neighbors and claimed by both in its entirety.

This week, at least 11 people were killed on both sides.

Tensions have intensified since militants attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir in September. India alleged the militants were supported by Pakistan, charges denied by Islamabad.