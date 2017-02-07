ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has extended the deadline for its 1.5 million registered Afghan refugees to return home, saying they can remain through the end of this year.
Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb says the decision to postpone the deadline from March until the end of December was approved in a Tuesday Cabinet meeting.
Pakistan, which is also home to an estimated 1 million unregistered Afghan refugees, has not said what it plans to do once the deadline expires. Many of the refugees have been in Pakistan for decades, after fleeing the war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s or the civil war in the 1990s.
Aurangzeb says the Cabinet also introduced several other measures, including a new visa regime, to control Afghans’ movement along the porous border.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.