ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security officials say five more Indian diplomats have returned to their country amid a deepening diplomatic row.
The two officials said Wednesday the five were among eight diplomats whose names were publicized by Pakistan, which said they were spies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
A diplomatic row between Pakistan and India has deepened since Oct. 27, when they each expelled an embassy staffer for spying. The situation worsened when Pakistan withdrew six of its diplomats after their names were released to Indian media amid tensions over Kashmir.
Islamabad reciprocated by publishing the names of the eight diplomats. India protested the move, and what it called “factually incorrect allegations.”
