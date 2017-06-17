ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says two officials from its consulate in Afghanistan have gone missing while returning to their home country.
The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the two officials were traveling by road from the Jalalabad consulate in eastern Afghanistan on Friday when they disappeared.
The ministry said the matter has been raised with Afghan authorities, who are investigating.
The Taliban and an upstart Islamic State affiliate both operate in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan is widely believed to have influence over the Afghan Taliban, and the two countries have long traded allegations of supporting militants.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Dramatic video shows Boeing’s two new flight-test airplanes showing off WATCH
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead