QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says a two-day military operation has killed 12 militants in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The army said Sunday that the operation was conducted in the rugged Mastung district, where a suicide attack killed 25 people last month. The Islamic State group claimed the attack, which targeted a Pakistani lawmaker.

The mineral-rich province is home to separatist groups as well as Islamic militants. Pakistan has been battling extremist groups for more than a decade.