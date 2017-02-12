ISLAMABAD (AP) — The chairman of Pakistan’s senate says the body will not welcome any U.S. delegation, member of Congress or dignitary in Islamabad.
The move comes after the U.S. failed to issue a visa to the senate’s deputy chairman, a member of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party.
Chairman Raza Rabbani says in a statement that no Pakistani senate delegation will visit the U.S. until an explanation for the delay in issuing a visa to Maulana Ghafoor Haideri is given by U.S. authorities.
A U.S. embassy spokesman in Islamabad said Sunday they could not comment on visa cases due to privacy laws.
Haideri was to travel Sunday to New York to attend a meeting at the United Nations.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is known for pro-Taliban and anti-U.S. stances.
