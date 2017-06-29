ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani rescue official says a cable car lift installed by local villagers to a popular mountain resort has snapped off and plunged into a ravine, killing at least 10 and injuring two otehrs.

The official, Qamar Niaz, says the accident took place on Thursday in Murree, a mountain resort outside the capital, Islamabad. He says the single chairlift fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep.

Niaz says that apparently the cables of the chairlift were not properly maintained, but that a police investigation is underway. The 12 villagers were using the cable car, which can usually carry up to 15, to get to the resort.

Murree is one of Pakistan’s most known mountain tourist resorts, popular with both local and foreign tourists.