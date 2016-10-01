ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says a 5.5-magnitude earthquake has struck the country’s remote north, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Zahid Rafi, director of Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, says the epicenter of the quake was in the Patan area, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of the capital, Islamabad, at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

He says the mountainous region is on a fault-line and regularly sees minor earthquakes.