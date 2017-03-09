ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have opened an investigation into allegations of online “blasphemy” after a court in the country’s capital Islamabad asked the government to remove material from social media that insults Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
Attorney Tariq Asad says Thursday’s step was taken after the Islamabad High Court asked the Ministry of Interior to erase all blasphemous content from social media and track down those who post such content.
The court also asked the government to impose a travel ban on the persons who post the content so they cannot leave the country.
Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, chief justice of the high court, wants the government to initiate criminal cases against those who commit blasphemy, a sensitive subject in this Islamic nation. Anyone found guilty of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle today!
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.