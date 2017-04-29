ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army has rejected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to sack an adviser over his connections to a reporter who wrote an article last year saying there is a rift between civilian and military leaders over efforts to combat militancy.
The army’s strong reaction came after Sharif ordered the firing of Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, without specifying his role in the DAWN newspaper article about a conflict between the military and his government.
The army said Saturday that Sharif’s action is “incomplete.”
Earlier, Sharif ordered action against another officer — Rao Tehsin.
He also asked Pakistani newspaper owners to consider action against the reporter who wrote the controversial report.
Relations have been strained between Sharif and the army since 2016.
