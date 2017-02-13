LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say businesses are closed across much of the Punjab province in mourning for 13 people killed in a suicide bombing claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.
Police officer Nazar Hayat says shops were closed Tuesday, a day after the attack in the provincial capital, Lahore. The bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists protesting amendments to a law on drug pricing.
The dead included six police officers. Nearly 60 people were wounded. The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which said it was revenge for Pakistani military operations against militants in tribal regions near the Afghan border.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.