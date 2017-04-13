PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a mob has killed a university student over alleged blasphemy.
Police officer Saleem Khan says a group of students at the Abdul Wali Khan University in the northwestern city of Mardan attacked Mohammad Mashal, accusing him of sharing blasphemous content on Facebook.
Khan says the university has been closed indefinitely to prevent further violence.
Pakistan has recently vowed to combat the sharing of blasphemous material on social media, and has tried to enlist Facebook and Twitter in its campaign.
Blasphemy against Islam is punishable by death under Pakistani law, and the mere suspicion of blasphemy is enough to ignite deadly mob violence in the Muslim-majority country.
