Share story

By
The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has issued a flash flood warning after monsoon rains lashed various parts of the country, killing at least seven people.

In a statement, the agency asked authorities to remain vigilant as more rains are expected Thursday.

The deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in various parts of Pakistan, the agency says.

As many as 53 people have been killed because of flash floods and rain-related incidents since June 26.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Flash floods commonly occur during South Asia’s summer monsoon season, which ends in September.

The Associated Press