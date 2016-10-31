ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani army says Indian troops have opened fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing four civilians and wounding six others.

A military statement Monday blamed Indian troops for targeting civilians in the Nakial sector. It said Pakistani troops returned fire and that the exchange of fire was continuing late into the night.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the region in its entirety.

Tensions have increased in the last month which each side blaming the other for cross-border attacks.