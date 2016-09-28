ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says that Indian troops have killed two of its soldiers on the Pakistani side of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in an “unprovoked” attack.

In a statement Thursday, the military said Pakistani soldiers “befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing” — implying they returned fire— along the border, near the villages of Bhimber, Kel and Lipa.

Pakistan and India often trade fire in Kashmir, which is split between the two countries and claimed by both in its entirety.

The incident comes a day after Pakistan said India will “disintegrate” when Kashmir gains independence.

India is trying to isolate Pakistan diplomatically after a recent militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers. New Delhi blames a Pakistan-based militant group for the attack. Pakistan denies that.