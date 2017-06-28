ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says India has refused to allow some 300 Sikh pilgrims to cross the border to observe a major religious holiday.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it had issued visas to the pilgrims but that India will not let them enter Pakistan, despite a bilateral agreement to facilitate religious tourism. India’s Foreign Ministry said it was not aware they had been stopped.
Pakistan says Indian authorities earlier this year refused to allow Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan for another religious occasion, citing technical reasons.
The nuclear-armed rivals have gone to war three times since they became independent in 1947, and are bitterly divided over the disputed Kashmir region. New Delhi also suspects that Islamabad supports the Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist group.
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.