MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of mourners in Pakistan have attended the collective funeral for 130 victims of a massive fuel tanker fire on a central highway earlier this week.
Police officer Raja Raffat says 125 of those buried on Tuesday were unidentified. The remaining five were people who had died of their wounds after the blaze.
Rescue official Mohammad Baqar says the death toll has reached 162.
He says the caskets of the unidentified victims were marked by numbers and that DNA tests would help identify them later.
The truck was travelling from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore when the driver lost control and crashed early on Sunday. Scores of poor villagers rushed to the scene to collect the fuel for themselves when the spill ignited, engulfing people in flames.