ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s air force says a fighter jet has crashed during a routine training exercise and that there are no reports of property damage or casualties on the ground.
A statement on Tuesday says the aircraft crashed in the coastal area near the city of Karachi. The air force did not say what happened to the pilot.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
