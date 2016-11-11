ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from India will start arriving in the eastern city of Lahore this week to participate in the birthday celebrations of the founder of their religion.
Sadiqul Farooq, who overseers worship places of minority Sikhs, said Friday that Pakistan’s embassy in New Delhi has issued visas to more than 3,000 Sikh pilgrims to attend birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak, who was born over 500 years ago.
He said the first group of Sikhs will reach Lahore on Saturday.
The Pakistani embassy issued the visas for the Nov. 14 festivities despite increasing tensions between the two countries over Kashmir, which is claimed by both in its entirety.
