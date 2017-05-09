ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says authorities have executed four Islamic militants convicted of terrorism by military courts.
The army says the members of the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of several local militant groups, confessed to their involvement in attacks against civilians, the military and a mosque.
The executions were carried out early Wednesday.
Pakistan has executed 432 prisoners since 2014, when it lifted a ban on executions following a Taliban attack that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren. Most of those executed were convicted criminals and not militants. Forty of those executed were convicted by military courts.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
Rights groups say the closed-door trials deny due process, raising doubts over their legitimacy. Pakistan’s army says it gives convicted militants the right to appeal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.