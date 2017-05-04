ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military say authorities have executed three Pakistani Taliban militants after they were convicted by military courts over links to acts of terrorism.
In a statement, it said the latest executions were carried out Thursday.
Pakistan has executed 428 prisoners — mostly convicted of routine murders instead of acts of terrorism — since 2014 when it lifted a moratorium on executions following a Taliban attack on a school that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.
Amnesty International and Pakistani human rights groups often question the legitimacy of these trials, saying the army does not follow due process. Pakistan’s army, however, insists that it gives convicted militants the right to appeal.
