ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says prison authorities have executed two members of the Pakistani Taliban over their involvement in a 2014 school attack that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The military says the executions were carried out on Wednesday after a military court had sentenced the two convicts, identified as Atta Ullah and Taj Mohammad, to death for their role in the attack on the school in the city of Peshawar.

Pakistan has executed nearly 450 people, mostly convicted criminals, since it lifted a moratorium on the death penalty following the school attack.

The Pakistani army has conducted trials of suspects implicated in terror attacks before army courts and has also carried out operations against militants in tribal regions bordering Afghanistan and elsewhere in the country.