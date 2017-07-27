ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court is set to announce its much-awaited decision on the political fate of beleaguered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after weighing whether adequate evidence existed to dismiss him from office on allegations of corruption against his family.
Fawad Chaudhry, a lawyer for petitioner Imran Khan, said Friday they will accept any decision by the court.
Sharif has been under pressure to resign since 2016 when leaked documents from a Panama-based law firm disclosed his family’s offshore accounts. In April, the court acting on petitions from the opposition set up a six-member team to probe the allegations.
The investigation concluded a “significant disparity” existed between Sharif family’s declared wealth and its known sources of income.
Under Pakistani law, the Supreme Court has the authority to dismiss the prime minister.