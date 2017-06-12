ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has confirmed that a Chinese couple abducted at gunpoint has been killed.
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan confirmed the deaths Monday, three days after IS militants claimed to have killed the two and sent a video to local journalists purporting to show their bodies
Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26, were taken by gunmen from the southwestern city of Quetta last month.
IS claimed it killed the couple last week after Pakistan said it had prevented the group from establishing a stronghold. Pakistan has sought to downplay the group’s presence, saying local militants are merely acting in its name.
China, a longtime ally of Pakistan, is investing billions of dollars in projects collectively known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.