ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have concluded an anti-graft probe into corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family and the investigators’ report has been handed over to the Supreme Court.
Talal Chaudhry, a spokesman for Sharif’s ruling party ruling party, denounced the probe on Monday as part of a “conspiracy” aimed at removing the premier from office.
Sharif, who has previously denied allegations of abusing his authority to enrich himself, has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed his family had offshore accounts.
Members of the prime minister’s family — and last month Sharif, personally — have appeared before Supreme Court-appointed team investigating the family’s offshore companies.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Man with knife shot by Washington state trooper on I-5 WATCH
- It’s not just ‘bad hombres’ getting caught in immigration crackdown. It's a woman in Tukwila, getting her morning coffee. | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
Sharif has faced corruption allegation since 2013, when he came to power after winning parliamentary election.