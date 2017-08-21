ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military claimed success in a month-long operation against militants in a troubled northwestern tribal region that borders Afghanistan.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, said Monday that ground troops backed by the air force killed 52 terrorists since July 15 when the offensive was launched in the Khyber tribal region. He said the military lost two soldiers in the operation, and a huge cache of weapons was also recovered.

Ghafoor said the military has launched four operations in Khyber to clear the region of militants since 2013. He said the purpose of the latest operation was to prevent militants from crossing the border into either Pakistan or Afghanistan to carry out attacks.

Ghafoor says no organized terrorist network currently exists in Pakistan because of such military operations.