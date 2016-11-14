ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army claims that Indian troops have opened fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing 7 soldiers.
A military statement says Pakistani troops were responding with heavy fire on Monday.
The nuclear arch-rivals have been trading cross-border fire and accusations since a September attack on an Indian military base, which Delhi blamed on a Pakistani militant group. Islamabad denied those charges.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir, which is divided between the two countries and claimed in its entirety by both.
