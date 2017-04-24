ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army is pledging that the corruption probe of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family will be carried out in a “legal and transparent manner.”

Monday’s army statement comes after the Supreme Court last week ordered the investigation, postponing a decision that could have jeopardized Sharif’s political future. The court acted on petitions dating back to documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm, which had disclosed the Sharif family’s offshore wealth.

Military officials are to be part of the court-ordered commission, which has two months to complete the investigation.

The allegations have been a serious blow to Sharif, with opposition parties demanding the premier, in power since 2013, resign over tax evasion and concealing foreign investment.

Sharif has defended his financial record. His family has acknowledged owning offshore businesses.