ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces foiled a “major terrorist attack” on minority Christians when they killed a militant and detained his associate in the eastern city of Lahore.
In a statement, the military said Saturday four soldiers were wounded in an overnight raid.
It was unclear which militant group wanted to target Easter Sunday in Lahore, where more than 70 people were killed in a 2016 suicide bombing at a park, which was crowded with Christians and Muslims at the time.
The latest raid came hours after Christians celebrated Good Friday by worshipping at city churches.
Security forces in recent months have stepped up operations against militants but Friday’s raid and shootout came as Christians prepared to celebrate the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected from the dead.
