ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says four of its soldiers have drowned in a river in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir after their vehicle was hit by Indian gunfire and plunged into the river Neelum.
A military statement Sunday says the military vehicle was hit near Athmuqam by unprovoked Indian fire from across the Line of Control, the effective frontier between the two nuclear armed south Asian neighbors.
It says the body of one of the drowned soldiers has been found and the search is on for the remaining three.
Both sides often trade fire across the line blaming each other for violations of the cease-fire agreement signed in 2003.
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Before fatal shooting, police called to Charleena Lyles’ apartment 23 times
Pakistan and India, who have fought two wars over control of the disputed region since their independence from Britain in 1947, claim Kashmir in its entirety.