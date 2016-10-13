ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has confirmed authorities imposed a travel ban on a prominent journalist, saying the step was taken after the reporter tried to flee the country.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told reporters on Thursday that the government is seeking to find out who gave what the minister claims is “incorrect information” to newsman Cyril Almeida.

In a recent article, Almeida cited unnamed officials as claiming Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders are divided on how to tackle militancy. The government quickly dismissed the report but Almeida’s paper, the Dawn, says it stands by the article.

Khan says he expects the investigation of Almeida to be finished in about four days.

The reporter could not immediately be contacted for comment on Khan’s claim that he tried to flee the country.