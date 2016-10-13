ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has confirmed authorities imposed a travel ban on a prominent journalist, saying the step was taken after the reporter tried to flee the country.
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told reporters on Thursday that the government is seeking to find out who gave what the minister claims is “incorrect information” to newsman Cyril Almeida.
In a recent article, Almeida cited unnamed officials as claiming Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders are divided on how to tackle militancy. The government quickly dismissed the report but Almeida’s paper, the Dawn, says it stands by the article.
Khan says he expects the investigation of Almeida to be finished in about four days.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Jake Browning's finger wag against Oregon earns him locker-room cred
The reporter could not immediately be contacted for comment on Khan’s claim that he tried to flee the country.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.