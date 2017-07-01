PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman for the Alpine Club of Pakistan says two mountaineers from Spain and Argentina who went missing while scaling the country’s “Killer Mountain” are presumed dead.
Karrar Hyderi said Saturday that Spaniard Alberto Zerain Berasategi and Argentine Mariano Galavin lost contact with the base camp last month. He said there was no chance of finding them alive.
Hyderi said search teams using helicopters tried to find the mountaineers after they went missing in June.
He said the mountaineers were trying to scale Nanga Parbat, an 8,126-meter (26,660-foot) peak in the Himalayas.
The mountain got its nickname because thirty climbers died trying to scale it before the first successful ascent in 1953.