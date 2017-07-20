ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops have raided several militant hideouts in a northwestern tribal region near the Afghan border, triggering firefights that killed one soldier.

The army says 13 “terrorists” were also killed in the fighting.

Thursday’s statement says troops, backed by Pakistani Air Force, also destroyed militant hideouts in the Khyber tribal region.

It provided no further details. The statement could not be independently confirmed due to remoteness of the region. Last weekend, Pakistan launched an operation in the region targeting local and foreign militants as part of its war against terror.

The army says it launched the operation to prevent militants from carrying out cross-border attacks in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistan has asked Kabul to take similar measures on its side of the border.