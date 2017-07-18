LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Two Long Island beachgoers in New York who were struck by a police vehicle are recovering.
Long Beach police say Officer David Walpole ran over the pair Monday evening as he was making a three-point turn on Long Beach. Police say Walpole was responding to reports of after-hour swimming, which is prohibited.
Authorities say the 48-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital. The man suffered broken ribs and bruised lungs. The woman was treated for a leg injury along with a broken finger.
Police haven’t released their names.
Police Commissioner Michael Tangney says Walpole wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. Tangney says Walpole didn’t notice the pair lying on a blanket.