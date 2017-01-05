BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that accuses a Louisiana police officer of forcing two women to expose their breasts so he could photograph them during a roadside encounter.

A court filing says the settlement was reached Wednesday, but attorneys for the two women and the city of Ville Platte said Thursday that the terms haven’t been finalized yet.

The lawsuit alleges that Ville Platte police officer Larry Paul Fontenot threatened the women with arrest if they didn’t comply with his “deviant sexual demands.” The suit also claims Fontenot showed his photographs of the women to other officers after the August 2015 encounter.

One of the women filed a complaint against Fontenot. He was arrested on extortion and video voyeurism charges and resigned from the police department.