BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A settlement agreement will resolve a lawsuit that accuses police of trampling on the civil rights of protesters in Baton Rouge following a black man’s fatal shooting by police.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys say Tuesday’s “memorandum of understanding” with state and local police officials affirms that people have the right to peacefully protest.

The agreement doesn’t include any monetary terms.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice filed the federal suit, which accused police of using excessive force.

Police arrested nearly 200 protesters following the July 5 shooting death of Alton Sterling, who was killed during a struggle with two white officers.

Last week, the Baton Rouge Metro Council approved a settlement resolving a separate lawsuit filed on protestors’ behalf.