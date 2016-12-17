TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A feud over recipes from an Ohio hot dog eatery made famous on the TV series “M.A.S.H.” is back in court.
The owners of Tony Packo’s, in Toledo, have filed a complaint against one of the restaurant chain’s former owners who testified over a year ago that he had a notebook with the eatery’s chili soup and hot dog sauce recipes.
The owners who bought Tony Packo’s in 2012 amid a family feud over ownership say the purchase included the company recipes.
The Blade newspaper in Toledo (http://bit.ly/2hxwZwy ) reports the new owners filed a complaint in court Wednesday.
“M.A.S.H.” actor Jamie Farr made Tony Packo’s famous in the 1970s when he portrayed a homesick U.S. soldier in the Korean War who longed for their hot dogs on the show.
