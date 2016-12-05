ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman shot the windshield of her own pickup in an attempt to stop a thief from driving off.

Anchorage police say the truck was reported stolen Friday.

The owner spotted it just before 1 p.m. Monday in a parking lot.

Police say she approached the truck on foot, and a man behind the wheel started driving at her.

The owner fired twice, shattering the front driver’s window and putting a hole in the windshield.

The pickup has custom lettering on the driver’s door that says “Robyn” with faded gold graphic stripes. The maroon 1999 GMC four-door truck was last seen driving west.

Police say a skinny man in his late 20s with a thin mustache and black hair was driving. An older woman was a passenger.